Pakistan To Cancel Passports, Bar Deportees From Int’l Travel For Five Years
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:17 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) In a major move to curb illegal migration and restore Pakistan’s global reputation, the Federal government announced strict action against deported individuals, including the cancellation of their passports and a five-year international travel ban.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the decision during a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Interior, deportees will now face criminal charges under registered FIRs, their passports will be revoked, and their Names will be placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) for a minimum of five years to prevent any attempt to travel abroad during this period.
In a bid to strengthen the measures, Minister Naqvi formed a dedicated committee under the leadership of the Interior Secretary to revise and tighten passport issuance laws, ensuring stricter controls on international travel documentation.
The initiative comes amid growing concerns over the rising number of illegal immigrants and Pakistani nationals being deported from various countries due to forged documents, visa violations or overstaying abroad.
Speaking at the meeting, Naqvi emphasized that deported individuals are causing international embarrassment to Pakistan.
“Such individuals will no longer be granted any concessions. Our goal is to protect Pakistan’s image globally and ensure legal migration practices,” he stated.
Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, DG FIA and DG Passports were also present there.
