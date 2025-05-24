Pakistan Committed To Preserve Gandhara Civilization: Asim
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2025 | 01:29 PM
Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad says Gandhara is not merely an ancient civilization; it is a living testament to the values of peace, tolerance, and dialogue that have long been cherished across the lands of Pakistan
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to preserve Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage of the country.
He was addressing a cultural exhibition entitled as "Whispers from Gandhara - Showcase of Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan" in New York, United States.
He said that Gandhara is not merely an ancient civilization; it is a living testament to the values of peace, tolerance, and dialogue that have long been cherished across the lands of Pakistan.
Asim Iftikhar Ahmad pointed out that several of Pakistan's Buddhists archaeological treasures are recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites.
He said Pakistan remain steadfast in its cooperation with UNESCO and international partners to protect and promote these sites for future generations.
He also extended his sincere appreciation to the Office of the District Attorney for its invaluable support in the repatriation and safeguarding of stolen Gandhara artifacts in recent years.
The exhibition showcased 39 rare artifacts from the Gandhara and Indus Valley civilizations, all recovered and repatriated to Pakistan through the remarkable efforts of the Manhattan District Attorney's Antiquities Trafficking Unit.
