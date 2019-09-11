UrduPoint.com
Ajman Crown Prince Receives South Korea's Consul-General

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Ajman Crown Prince receives South Korea's Consul-General

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Chun Young Wook, Consul-General of South Korea in the UAE

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, today received Chun Young Wook, Consul-General of South Korea in the UAE.

The Crown Prince of Ajman welcomed the Consul-General and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries and discussed ways of strengthening mutual relations in many areas for the benefit of the two friendly peoples.

The South Korean envoy commended the development witnessed by the UAE in general, and Ajman in particular, across various sectors.

