Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of trade fairs

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) Ajman's Department of Economic Development has issued a resolution on the organisation and management of trade fairs and exhibitions in the emirate, in a bid to safeguard the rights of all parties and ensure that trade fairs organised in the emirate comply with existing laws.

According to a statement issued by the department, the resolution sets out conditions and requirements that must be observed by establishments wishing to organise a permanent or temporary trade fair to promote business activities and strengthen consumer trust.

Saud Sultan Al Shammari, Director of the Commercial Registration Department, said the resolution is part of the Ajman DED’s role in organising the economic activities and business sector in the emirate, and part of its continuous efforts to establish the best business practices by providing integrated services that serve the economic establishments and consumers.

The resolution stipulates that fairs and exhibitions must be held at specific places, such as exhibition halls, commercial centres, halls inside hotels, and social event venues licenced to hold exhibitions.

It also includes a number of standards associated with the issuance of the permit for trade fairs and the obtaining of necessary approvals.

"The resolution requires establishments wishing to organise permanent or temporary fairs to obtain a prior permit from the DED. The resolution set out a set of conditions, including the period of the temporary fair, which must be 30 days and is renewable once, and regulations for the fair management, which must be carried out by establishments licenced in exhibition management activities in the emirate of Ajman," said Majed Hamad Al Matrooshi, Director of Commercial Permits.

He added, "The resolution also requires the approval of the entities concerned regarding the types of products displayed at the fairs, the compliance of displayed goods with specifications and standards, and other controls that protect the rights of all parties and stimulate sales at economic establishments."

Such a resolution is needed due to the growing number of establishments organising trade fairs and exhibitions in the emirate, the DED statement noted.