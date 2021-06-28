UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman DED Signs Cooperation Agreement With ICO

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:45 PM

Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Charity Organisation (ICO) in Ajman.

Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, and Dr.

Khaled Abdel-Wahab Al-Khaja, CEO of the ICO, signed the agreement, which aims to enhance charitable and humanitarian work and establish a culture of volunteer and humanitarian work to achieve prosperity and happiness for the Emirate’s community.

Related Topics

Ajman Ico Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

32 minutes ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

1 hour ago

Over 600,000 meals distributed in Kazakhstan, Taji ..

2 hours ago

Emirates expands IATA Travel Pass implementation, ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.