Ajman DED signs cooperation agreement with ICO

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED) has signed a cooperation agreement with the International Charity Organisation (ICO) in Ajman.

Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, and Dr.

Khaled Abdel-Wahab Al-Khaja, CEO of the ICO, signed the agreement, which aims to enhance charitable and humanitarian work and establish a culture of volunteer and humanitarian work to achieve prosperity and happiness for the Emirate’s community.