Ajman Ruler Pardons 49 Prisoners Ahead Of National Day

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 49 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 49th National Day celebrations.

The move comes as part of Sheikh Humaid's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

All the pardoned prisoners demonstrated good conduct during their sentences.

Commenting on the good gesture, Major Gen Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, said that procedures for the prisoners' release will be initiated immediately.

