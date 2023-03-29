UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Receives Ramadan Well-wishers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 12:15 AM

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, received Ramadan well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid received the greetings of Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs, as well as Sheikhs, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Several officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

