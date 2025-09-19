Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Reforms Board Of Trustees Of Rashid Bin Humaid Award For Culture And Sciences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Emiri Decree No. 19 of 2025 reforming the board of Trustees of the Rashid bin Humaid Award for Culture and Sciences for a two-year term.

The Decree stipulates that Sheikha Fatima bint Zayed bin Saqr Al Nahyan shall chair the Board of Trustees, with Dr. Khalifa Rashid Mohammed Al Shaali as Vice Chairman.

Other members include Dr. Amna Khalifa Mohammed Al Ali, Dr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al Khaja, Dr. Khalid Mohammed Ahmed Al Baloushi, Dr. Saif Khalifa Rashid Al Shaali, Dr. Nahla Ahmed Humaid Al Qasimi, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Dr. Amina Mohammed Hassan Al Harmoudi and Najiba Mohammed Hassan Al Rifai. Faiqa Hilal Jassim Bu Hazaa has been appointed as the Board’s rapporteur.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette of the emirate.

