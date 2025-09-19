Open Menu

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ In Beijing Merges Culture With Sport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:00 PM

‘Al Bait Al Emarati’ in Beijing merges culture with sport

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2025) The UAE Embassy in Beijing today inaugurated the “Al Bait Al Emarati” cultural event at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China, as part of the activities of the Huairou Great Wall Marathon and the Zayed Charity Run 2025.

The event is being held for the first time in the Chinese capital, with broad participation from runners, amateurs and enthusiasts from across the world.

“Al Bait Al Emarati” offered visitors a deep dive into Emirati heritage, art, and traditions. Guests were treated to live folk performances like Al Ayyala, a traditional dance, and saw artisans demonstrating intricate handicrafts, including Al Sadu weaving, Al Talli embroidery, and palm-frond weaving. The pavilion also featured traditional hospitality and cuisine, reflecting the warmth of Arab culture.

Organised by the UAE Embassy in Beijing in conjunction with the marathon, the event aims to highlight the cultural dimension of the UAE and to reinforce its civilisational presence at one of the world’s most iconic historical landmarks.

The event quickly became a vibrant hub of interaction as Chinese visitors engaged with the cultural displays, watched the live performances, and showed keen interest in Emirati customs and folk traditions.

The inauguration of “Al Bait Al Emarati” reflects the UAE’s message of making culture a bridge for bringing people together, integrating it with sport in a global humanitarian event that promotes the values of health, peace and tolerance.

Related Topics

World China UAE Marathon Beijing Hub Event From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

9 minutes ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

27 minutes ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

41 minutes ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

52 minutes ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

1 hour ago
vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

12 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East