Punjab Launches Rehabilitation Drive For Flood Victims

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a province-wide rehabilitation drive for flood victims, ordering swift restoration of infrastructure and setting up relief committees, survey teams, and additional camps to ensure timely aid for all affected families

LAHORE:(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) The Punjab government has decided to launch a comprehensive rehabilitation operation for flood victims across the province. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, where officials briefed her on plans to establish district- and tehsil-level flood relief committees, a dedicated survey form, a mobile application, and a monitoring dashboard to streamline aid distribution.

According to a report presented by the Revenue Department, floods have impacted 3,775 villages in 27 districts and 64 tehsils, damaging over 63,200 concrete houses and 309,684 mud houses.

Survey teams will include representatives from the Urban Unit, Revenue Department, Agriculture Department, and the Army to ensure accurate data collection.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the immediate restoration of roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in affected areas, emphasizing that the government must reach flood victims directly. She instructed the establishment of additional relief camps and distribution points to ensure that every affected person receives assistance and that no household is left without support.

