Monsoon Ends In Punjab, Floodwaters Recede: PDMA
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:08 PM
DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia announced that the monsoon season has officially ended in Punjab with no rain expected next week. Floodwaters are receding, affecting 28 districts and damaging rice and sugarcane crops, while the death toll has reached 123.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19, 2025) Director General of the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, announced on Thursday that the monsoon season has officially ended, with no further rainfall expected in the coming week.
Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the DG PDMA stated that floodwaters have begun to recede from affected areas following the conclusion of the monsoon season. With water levels declining, boat operations have also ceased in several districts.
He noted that water flow from Marala to Panjnad is now at a normal level, with a gradual decrease being observed. “Thankfully, there was no need to break embankments,” Kathia added.
Providing an overview of the damages, the DG said that floods affected 4,755 villages across 28 districts of Punjab, with Ali Pur, Multan, and Jallalpur among the worst-hit areas. Approximately 2.482 million acres of agricultural land came under water, damaging around 15 percent of the rice crop and 22 percent of the sugarcane crop. The Agriculture Department, he said, played a key role in supplying fodder to protect livestock.
Highlighting relief efforts, Kathia informed that 425 medical camps were set up to provide healthcare to the affected population. One person died yesterday due to a snakebite, bringing the overall death toll from the floods in Punjab to 123.
