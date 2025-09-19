Open Menu

Pakistan, China To Soon Allow Easy Road Travel, Says President Zardari

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:51 PM

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

President Zardari said Pakistan and China will soon enable easy cross-border road travel and boost economic cooperation.

BEIJING – President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari announced that citizens of Pakistan and China will soon be able to travel to each other’s countries more easily by road, as bilateral cooperation continues to strengthen.

According to Geo News, President Zardari, who is currently on an official visit to China, made the remarks during a meeting in Urumqi with Chen Xiaojian, Secretary of the Communist Party of Xinjiang. Xinjiang Governor Erkin Tuniyaz was also present at the meeting.

During the discussion, Chen Xiaojian highlighted that Xinjiang has become a hub of prosperity and sustainable peace, noting that the region is addressing the root causes of extremism and taking significant steps toward social development.

President Zardari praised the unity of the Chinese people and the rapid development of Xinjiang, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with China in eliminating terrorism and extremism. He further stated that Pakistan and China will expand collaboration in agriculture, industry, mineral resources, and new technologies, while working toward facilitating smooth overland travel for their citizens in the near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari President Of Pakistan Governor China Agriculture Visit Road Urumqi Hub Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

3 minutes ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

20 minutes ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

35 minutes ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

46 minutes ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

1 hour ago
vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

11 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan