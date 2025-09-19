ICC Raises Objection Over Filming Incident, Pakistan Team Faces Fresh Controversy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:19 PM
ICC flagged protocol breaches after Pakistan’s media manager filmed in a restricted area, drawing the team into another controversy.
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19, 2025) Barely a day after the Asia Cup handshake controversy, Indian media and ICC officials of Indian origin have attempted to drag the Pakistan cricket team into another dispute.
The latest row surfaced after the ICC objected to a video recording made during match referee Andy Pycroft’s apology to Pakistan players. The video, later released to the media, was allegedly filmed by Pakistan team’s media manager Naeem Gilani inside the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) — a move Indian media claims violated tournament regulations.
According to reports, the ICC sent an email to the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) ahead of Wednesday’s match against the UAE in Dubai. The email cited “mismanagement” and “multiple violations” of PMOA protocols, holding a member of Pakistan’s team management responsible for repeated breaches.
Sources confirmed that ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta raised the matter directly with the PCB, emphasizing concerns over adherence to official protocols on match days.
