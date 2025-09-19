Open Menu

Pakistan Faces 4–5 Week Delay In Repairing Damaged Internet Cables, Says IT Secretary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2025 | 01:34 PM

Federal IT Secretary Zarar Hashim told a parliamentary committee, adding that bandwidth has been shifted to alternate routes to reduce disruption.

ISLAMABAD :(Urdupoint/Pakistanpoint New-Sept 19th,2025) Federal Secretary for IT and Telecommunications, Zarar Hashim, has announced that the restoration of two undersea internet cables supplying Pakistan could take an additional four to five weeks.

Speaking during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee, committee member Sadiq Ali Memon raised concerns over persistent internet speed issues despite reports of three new submarine cables being installed.

Responding to the query, Secretary Hashim explained that the situation has been complicated by ongoing instability in Yemen, where several undersea cables have been damaged.

“Four to five submarine cables have been cut near the Yemeni coast, and two of those directly affect Pakistan,” he said, adding that repairs are expected to take four to five more weeks.

Hashim further stated that internet service providers have temporarily shifted bandwidth to alternative routes to minimize disruptions, but users may continue to experience slower speeds until the affected cables are fully restored.

