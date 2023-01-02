UrduPoint.com

Al Hamriyah Children's Festival Concludes Its Activities

Published January 02, 2023

Al Hamriyah Children&#039;s Festival concludes its activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) – Al Hamriyah branch pulled curtain down on the 11th edition of Al Hamriyah Children's Festival in the Heritage Village.

During its session, the festival received more than 3,000 visitors from Al-Asala Club for the Elderly, with the aim of strengthening family ties, enjoying the beautiful winter weather, and investing children’s leisure time with useful and varied activities.

Maryam Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah branch in the department, stated that 25 productive families and many government institutions participated in the festival, pointing out that the number of educational programmes reached 26, and the technical workshops amounted to 26, in addition to 4 cooking workshops, and 27 musical and show performances.

