Al Maryah Island Launches ACTIVE; A World-class Sports, Recreation Destination

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sports, recreation destination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination has launched its sports and recreation destination, ACTIVE.

Located on the north side of Al Maryah Island, ACTIVE, powered by Zayed Sports City (ZSC) is a world-class sports destination encompassing three outdoor football fields, four tennis courts covering a total area of 3,200 square metres (sqm), and four multipurpose sports courts, which cover a total area of 4,224 sqm.

The outdoor FIFA-standard natural grass football field covers an area of 8,970 sqm, while both FIFA two-star artificial turf fields cover a total area of 17,940 sqm.

The new facility caters to individuals of all fitness levels by providing the most advanced sports equipment, and by employing expert coaches and trainers - ultimately, empowering athletes and sports enthusiasts to realise their health goals.

ACTIVE will host Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi programme, City Football Schools, as well as the La Liga academy on its fields.

Eight courts at ACTIVE further create a fitness zone to accommodate a vast range of sports. All courts offer an ATP approved surface for tennis matches and lessons with ZSC Academy, with four marked for multipurpose use. Basketball, netball, volleyball, handball and 5-a-side football are among the disciplines available.

Adding to the facilities, three paddle courts and a state-of-the-art indoor air-conditioned sports dome will open in May 2021. The dome will house a full 11-aside FIFA approved turf pitch with a spectator area that could be used for indoor football matches and also corporate and entertainment events.

