Al Matrooshi Bears UAE Flag In Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2021) TOKYO, 23rd July 2021 (WAM) - Yousef Al-Matrooshi, the Emirati swimming champion, raised the UAE during the opening ceremony of the 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo, which was held today. The 2020 Olympics is attended by 83,911 athletes competing in 33 sports divided by 339 competitions held in 48 sports venues.

The ceremony was held in the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo without spectators, in attendance of the Japanese Emperor Naruhito, in addition to the heads of states from15 countries, including the French President Emanuel Macron, as well as Tomas Bach, Chairman of the International Olympic Committee.

Also attending were Shehab Ahamed Al-Faheem, the Ambassador of UAE to Japan and Engineer Aza Bint Suleyman, the Assistant Secretary General for the Administrative and Financial Affairs of the National Olympic Committee.

Al-Matrooshi expressed his happiness over bearing the UAE flag in the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

He extended his thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the National Olympic Committee chaired by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Rashid Al Maktoum for granting him this great honour.

Shehab Ahmad Al Faheem, the Ambassador of UAE to Japan said that being at such a prestigious ceremony provokes feelings of pride, glory for all Emiratis.

"Our wise leadership spared no effort to provide continuous support to the UAE hero athletes in all sports. We look forward to seeing the UAE flag flying high during this global event," he added.

