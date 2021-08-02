Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research receives Investors In People accreditation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research has been awarded We Invest in People accreditation by Investors in People (IIP).

A UK-based, globally recognised organisation, IIP sets the benchmark in people management, operates in 80 countries and has so far accredited over 50,000 companies around the globe.

The Al Qasimi Foundation now shares this recognition with only 13 other accredited organisations in the UAE and is the first entity in Ras Al Khaimah to receive the endorsement.

"Our talent is our most critical asset," says Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the foundation. "We believe the key to maximising our impact in Ras Al Khaimah is empowering our employees, which we do by maintaining a positive, supportive work environment and investing in our team's professional development. The initial Investors in People accreditation is a testament to the efforts of our team and, in particular, the HR department who works tirelessly to ensure the wellbeing of each staff."

Since the Foundation was established more than 10 years ago, it has emphasised the importance of supporting and developing its people. This has included a strong focus on setting and aligning goals across the Foundation annually, developing policies in line with international best practices, and enacting a wide range of learning and development initiatives catered to enhancing the skillsets of individual employees to build organisational capacity.

IIP praised the Foundation for the quality of its application and overall approach to people management during its review.

Of the nine indicators comprising the assessment, IIP highlighted "Empowering and Involving People," "Building Capacity," and "Leading and Inspiring People" as among the most notable characteristics of the Al Qasimi Foundation. These are all clearly present in Katrina Gomez’s professional journey with the Foundation.

Currently the Assistant Human Resource Manager, Katrina joined the Foundation in 2014 as a receptionist. In recognition of her success and potential, she was promoted to Personal Assistant to the Executive Director before moving to the Human Resources department as an assistant manager. Reflecting on her journey, Katrina shares: "I feel proud and grateful to be a member of the Al Qasimi Foundation team. For the last seven years, the Foundation has pushed me to step out of my comfort zone and explore different career paths that I didn't know I could. It's great working with people who treat you like a family."

The Foundation plans to build on its success and the recommendations IIP provided as part of its initial accreditation review. In 2022, it will pursue IIP’s We Invest In People, Platinum Accreditation, which is only awarded to less than 20 percent of the organisations assessed each year.

John Kennedy, the Foundation’s training and support officer, stated "Our top priority is the development and well-being of all members of our team, and we believe that the Investors in People framework is an excellent mechanism for measuring and guiding. As we grow as a team, we will be more effective while maintaining clarity and structure."