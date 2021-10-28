UrduPoint.com

Al Sayegh Meets Maldives's Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Economy At Expo 2020 Dubai

Al Sayegh meets Maldives's ministers of foreign affairs, economy at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has met with Fayyad Ismail, Minister of Economy of the Maldives, and Ahmed Khalil, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the parties discussed several issues of mutual concern and ways of strengthening their cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, tourism, food security and agriculture.

The meeting coincided with the Maldives' National Day celebration at Expo 2020 Dubai, which was attended by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives.

Al Sayegh lauded the participation of the Maldives pavilion, highlighting the close relations between the two countries, which span 24 years, and the many opportunities for consolidating these ties in various areas, most notably in agriculture and fisheries.

The Maldives delegation was briefed on the UAE’s application to host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in November 2023, which many countries support.

Ismail thanked the UAE’s leadership and people for their support of the Maldives, lauding the country’s immense efforts to host Expo 2020 Dubai.

