DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the International Investment Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector held in Dubai on Wednesday.

Al Sayegh participated in a plenary session that examined Turkmenistan’s role in the future of global energy, alongside Batyr Amanov, State Minister and Chairman of Turkmengas; Serdarmammet Garajayev, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the UAE; Ali Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil; Wang Guihai, President of CNPC middle East; Mohammed Al Aryani, Executive Vice President of ADNOC International; Laurent Vivier, Senior Vice President - Middle East in the Exploration & Production Division of TotalEnergies; Valérie Ducrot, Executive Director of the Global Gas Centre; and Claire Godard, Middle East and Africa Analytics Manager of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

During the plenary session, Al Sayegh noted that the UAE had long recognised the importance of Turkmenistan within global energy markets. He further highlighted that the UAE seeks to widen its dynamic partnerships with Turkmenistan in the oil, gas, and renewable sectors through major investments by UAE companies such as ADNOC, Dragon Oil, and Masdar, amongst others.

“Beyond the energy sector, the UAE is committed to working closely with Turkmenistan in other strategic sector such as ports, transportation, and logistics, and to expanding our cooperation with Turkmenistan to tackle, in a tangible and effective fashion, major global issues such as climate change,” Al Sayegh remarked.

Al Sayegh also acknowledged the recent visits to the UAE of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan and National Leader of the Turkmen People, and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, in February 2023 and November 2022, respectively, which served to further deepen the constructive and friendly ties between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Sayegh met with Ashyrguly Begliev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral economic ties in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors, as well as cooperation with regards to customs and marine projects.

The International Investment Forum to Attract Foreign Investments in Turkmenistan's Energy Sector aims to expand opportunities for foreign direct investment in Turkmenistan’s energy industry and strengthen regional dialogue on the further sustainable development of the energy sector.