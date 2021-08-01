UrduPoint.com

Al Suhub Rest Area Receives Over 50,000 Visitors During Eid Al-Adha

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) Ayman Rashid Al Naqbi, Director of the Department of Planning and Survey-Khorfakkan Branch, stated that the most recent tourism project in Khorfakkan, the Al Suhub Rest Area, inaugurated by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received over 50,000 visitors during the Eid al-Adha holiday.

In an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Naqbi said that H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed chose a mountain summit in Khorfakkan to be the location of the rest area, as it offers a stunning view, noting that the rest area includes a two-floor round building, with a diameter of 30 metres and a total space of 2,788-square metres.

There are also five development projects to be built along the rest area’s road, which include various services projects, such as restaurants, cafes and a parking lot with a capacity of 309 vehicles, he added.

Regarding the rest area’s economic and touristic importance, Al Naqbi stressed that it has become a key tourism and entertainment destination in Khorfakkan and has attracted many visitors.

He further added that the new projects, inaugurated by Sheikh Sultan over the past few years, have doubled the number of people visiting Khorfakkan, assisting the region’s social and economic development and creating numerous job opportunities, with new projects to be launched to meet the growing demand from local and international tourists.

Al Naqbi said that the rest area’s location in the mountains will attract hikers, explaining that two hiking trails lead to the area, with the first trail, inaugurated recently by Sheikh Sultan, extending from the Al Rufaisah Dam over a distance of 3 kilometres, while the second, which is currently under construction, leads from the rest area to the Jebel Al Sheikh Tower, stretching over a distance of 2.8 kilometres.

Majid Khalid Al Hammadi, Head of Projects at the Planning and Survey Department, highlighted the greenery in the rest area, noting that 8,700 various seedlings have been planted there.

Related Topics

Sharjah Vehicles Road Dam Job Rashid Lead From

Recent Stories

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

52 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

52 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

1 hour ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

2 hours ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.