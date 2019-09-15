Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs Zayed Al Ameri, Saleh bin Amro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, has offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Ameri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During his visits to the mourning majalis in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Al Zaabi expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.