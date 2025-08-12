Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Aldar today announced the launch of Fahid Beach Terraces, a six building residential community set on shoreline on Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi.

The new development features amenities that enhance residents’ well-being and meet all their needs, such as wellness complexes, fitness studios, and other facilities for active lifestyles.

The 501-unit development comprises a diverse range of luxury residences, including one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and collection of six exclusive five-bedroom penthouses.

Fahid Beach Terraces is designed to reflect the broader sustainability vision of Fahid Island – the world’s first Fitwel-certified island – where design excellence, innovation, and Aldar’s commitment to purposeful development come together.

The residential buildings are targeting Fitwel 2-star rating, Estidama 3 Pearl for buildings, and LEED Gold.

Fahid Beach Terraces is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale from 27th August 2025.