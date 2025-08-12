Bilawal Demands New National Finance Commission Award
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 04:39 PM
PPP chairman describes 26th Amendment as a historic success that is permanent, not limited to any specific era
HYDERABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged the government to convene a new National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.
Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Bilawal Bhutto said he is witnessing rapid development in Hyderabad for the first time, with various projects underway, including the Ring Road. He also emphasized the need for an airport in Hyderabad, urging the Prime Minister to gift this facility to the city.
He described the 26th Amendment as a historic success that is permanent, not limited to any specific era. Regarding the 27th Amendment, Bilawal dismissed it as mere talk and said he has not received any contact from the government on this matter so far.
The PPP Chairman demanded the federal government immediately convene an NFC meeting and issue a new NFC Award, stating that while provincial governments have been given responsibilities, the NFC Award remains outdated.
Bilawal Bhutto criticized the federal government for shifting the burden of its failures onto the provinces, saying that the provinces are not responsible for the Federal board of Revenue’s (FBR) failure to meet tax targets. He stated that this failure lies with the federal government and those managing the FBR.
He further said that the financial resources should be transferred to the provinces in line with the responsibilities devolved under the 18th Amendment.
