UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Ahmed Saif Al Shamsi submitted his credentials as Consul-General of the UAE in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Mirsad Bešić, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Sarajevo.

Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and his commitment to strengthening and advancing bilateral ties across various fields.

For his part, Bešić wished the Consul-General success in his duties to develop and enhance relations across various sectors between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as ways of developing them to realise the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.