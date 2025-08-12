Open Menu

UAE Consul-General In Bosnia And Herzegovina Submits Credentials To Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 04:45 PM

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Ahmed Saif Al Shamsi submitted his credentials as Consul-General of the UAE in Bosnia and Herzegovina to Mirsad Bešić, Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the Ministry’s headquarters in the capital, Sarajevo.

Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and his commitment to strengthening and advancing bilateral ties across various fields.

For his part, Bešić wished the Consul-General success in his duties to develop and enhance relations across various sectors between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as ways of developing them to realise the interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.

Related Topics

UAE Sarajevo Bosnia And Herzegovina

Recent Stories

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

39 seconds ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

54 seconds ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

7 minutes ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

25 minutes ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

31 minutes ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

34 minutes ago
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role ..

Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..

46 minutes ago
 ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May ..

ATC orders property confiscation, sentences in May 9 arson cases

50 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez af ..

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged to Georgina Rodriguez after eight years of dating

58 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE

1 hour ago
 Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away af ..

Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness

1 hour ago
 EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East