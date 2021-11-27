UrduPoint.com

Ali Al Nuaimi Meets Israeli Parliamentary Delegation In Madrid

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2021) MADRID, 27th November 2021 (WAM) - Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC), met today with an Israeli parliamentary delegation, headed by Knesset Member Avi Dicter.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 143rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly (IPU) and the 208th session of the IPU Governing Council, discussed items on the meetings' agenda, including the means to enhance parliamentary cooperation and the importance of peace, tolerance and co-existence among nations of the region.

Related Topics

Assembly Ipu Rashid Madrid November

