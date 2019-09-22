Amal Al Qubaisi receives Head of China’s Supreme People’s Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, received Zhou Qiang, Head of the Supreme People’s Court of China, and his delegation, to discuss ongoing cooperation between the UAE and China, along with ways of reinforcing the joint work, at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Zhou praised the overall strategic partnership between their countries, which is due to the support of their leaderships and the outcomes of their mutual visits that led to the signing of many Memorandums of Understanding and agreements.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of Zhou’s visit for both countries, while lauding the significant development of their parliamentary ties and stressing the importance of the Emirati-Chinese Parliamentary Friendship Committee.

She also congratulated China on its National Day on 1st October and affirmed that the UAE, since its establishment, has been keen to provide the best services, especially in the judicial sector, and has launched many initiatives that comply with the best global practices. The UAE is a leading country in the region and the world in the area of legislative development, she added.

"The FNC was honoured to visit China in November 2018, when it held many meetings with parliamentary and government leaders and signed an MoU with the President of the Permanent National Committee for Chinese Parliamentarians, which was the first MoU signed by China with a parliamentary institution from another country, with the aim of advancing its parliamentary relations," Dr.

Al Qubaisi said.

Al Qubaisi presented the FNC’s contributions to the UAE’s legislative development, noting that the FNC has many specialist committees concerned with discussing and revising national legislation.

Zhou thanked the FNC for organising the visit, while noting the official visit of Xi Jinping, President of China, to the UAE last year, and the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China, which advanced their partnership for a new era of cooperation. He also highlighted the FNC’s visit to China last year.

"We appreciate our visit to the UAE on behalf of our judicial institutions, with the aim of reinforcing our cooperation and exchanging legal and judicial knowledge," he said.

He also invited Dr. Al Qubaisi to visit the Chinese Judicial Institute and deliver a speech.