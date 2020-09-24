Ambassador of Kazakhstan opens 'Abai' Culture Centre at Kazakhstan Embassy in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Madyar Menelikov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, in the presence of a diplomatic, literary and mediapersons in the UAE, inaugurated the headquarters of the "Abai" Information and Culture Centre at the Kazakhstan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of Kazakhstan's celebrations of the 175th anniversary of the birth of the Kazakh poet and philosopher Ibrahim Kunanbaye "Abai".

During the ceremony, Dr. Umitkhan Munalbaeva, Head of the National Academic library of Kazakhstan; Emirati writer, Nasser Al Dhaheri; Dr. Abdul Rahim Abdul Wahid; Dr. Kabuli, Director of the Kazakhstan branch of the Writers' Union; ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives of Emirati newspapers, celebrated the launching of the first Arabic version of the book "The Works of Abai", which has been translated into 10 international languages.

The Kazakh Ambassador praised the efforts of the UAE in supporting and promoting culture, education and thought, both locally and internationally.

He said in his speech that the opening of the "Abai" Information and Culture Centre in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Academic Library in Nur-Sultan city is an important step towards enrichment.

He stressed that the cultural exchange between the peoples of the Emirates, Kazakhstan, and the entire Arab region, and said that the centre receives all those who wish to see information and details about the vocabulary of cultural, literary and intellectual life in Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh Ambassador renewed the assurances of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, that "Abai" was the one who stirred the thought and renewed public awareness of the Kazakh identity.

Kazakh President, Qasim Jomart Tokayev, pointed out that the interest in commemorating the birth of the Kazakh thinker was because he was a prominent scientist, thinker, poet, educator, and founder of the nation's new literature, and a translator for the life of Kazakh society.

Emirati writer, Nasser Al Dhaheri, during his speech, praised the works of the Kazakh thinker "Abai" and considered them a strong and influential light in the lives of the Kazakh people and strong foundations of his poetic and literary composition. He read out some of his poems and words with human and social meanings that had a great impact on the bonding of society.

Dr. Munalbaeva noted the importance of inaugurating the opening of the cultural and educational hall at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UAE. "As my father said, 'it raises the degree of a man with his mind and knowledge.' Kazakhstan celebrates the 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker at the international level."

Munalbaeva echoed the words of Kassem Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, "Evil is not eternal, difficulties come and go, but Abai's words and creativity do not lose their value to this day."

Dr. Wahid, writer, journalist and expert on Kazakh affairs and publisher of the book "Abai’s works" said, "It can be said that the conversation about the ‘Abai' is lengthy and needs more time, seminars and lectures. The occasion of the opening of the ‘Abai Centre’ on his 175th birthday requires more talk and thought about the work of this great personality."

Wahid identified several points that distinguished the work of "Abay" and its continuity up to 175 years, and he said that they are as follows, "Promote and highlight the concepts of the Kazakh steppe culture."