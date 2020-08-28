UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition In Yemen Intercepts, Destroys UAV Launched Towards Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:15 PM

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys UAV launched towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted a bomb-laden unmanned aerial (UAV) that targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col Turki Al-Malki said that the Joint Coalition Forces this morning intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects.

