Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys UAV launched towards Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted a bomb-laden unmanned aerial (UAV) that targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col Turki Al-Malki said that the Joint Coalition Forces this morning intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects.