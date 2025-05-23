Pakistan Consulate Jeddah To Organize Thanksgiving Event
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:28 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah to host a Thanksgiving event at Pakistan International School- English Section in the Al-Rehab district on May 24, at 7:30 PM.
The gathering aims to celebrate the spirit of gratitude and strengthen community ties.
Members of the consulate, prominent media representatives, and the Pakistani community have been cordially invited to attend.
The event is designed to foster a sense of unity among attendees, featuring various activities that promote community engagement.
The initiative reflects the consulate's commitment to engaging with the community and acknowledging their contributions to strengthening Pakistan's representation abroad.
Media personnel and community members are encouraged to join the celebration.
