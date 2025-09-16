Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 16 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 16, 2025 | 08:58 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 September 2025 is 384,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 329,220. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 16 September 2025 is 384,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 329,220.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 351,970 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 301,783.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 384,000 Rs 351,970
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 329,220 Rs 301,783
Per Gram Gold Rs 32,922 Rs 30,178

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

42 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

28 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

10 hours ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

10 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

10 hours ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

10 hours ago
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

10 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

10 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

10 hours ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

10 hours ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

10 hours ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business