US Tariff Of 15% On Japanese Auto Exports To Take Effect Tuesday

Published September 16, 2025

US tariff of 15% on Japanese auto exports to take effect Tuesday

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The US will begin formally implementing a lower 15 percent tariff rate on imports of automobiles and auto parts from Japan as of Tuesday morning, according to the Trump administration, in line with a trade deal between the two economies.

US Customs and Border Protection guidance on implementing the deal said the lower rate will take effect for “passenger vehicles and light trucks (automobiles) and automobile parts that are products of Japan and entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption on or after 12:01 am eastern daylight time on September 16, 2025.”

As of today, Japanese cars entering the US will be subject to a tariff of 15 percent, down from the previous rate of 27.5 percent.

