Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 16 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 16th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 187.00 PKR 192.00 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 749.30 PKR 756.80 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 384.50 PKR 389.50 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 203.00 PKR 208.00 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.36 PKR 39.76 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 43.90 PKR 44.30 PKR
Euro (EUR) 332.50 PKR 336.50 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.00 PKR 36.35 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.13 PKR 3.22 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.90 PKR 2.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 916.90 PKR 925.90 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 66.47 PKR 67.07 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.35 PKR 166.35 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 27.97 PKR 28.27 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 733.90 PKR 741.40 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.24 PKR 77.94 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.40 PKR 76.40 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 218.50 PKR 223.50 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.71 PKR 30.01 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 350.41 PKR 353.16 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.62 PKR 8.77 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.35 PKR 282.55 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.15 PKR 78.15 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

8 seconds ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2025

27 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

10 hours ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

10 hours ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

10 hours ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

10 hours ago
SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

10 hours ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

10 hours ago
 VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

10 hours ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

10 hours ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

10 hours ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business