Pakistan Army Kills 31 Militants In Security Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Pakistani army announced that 31 militants were killed in two security operations in northwestern Pakistan.
In a statement, the army said its forces carried out the intelligence-based operations in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
