Argentina Keen To Enhance Strong Relations With UAE During Expo: Commissioner General

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 06:00 PM

By Lina Ibrahim DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) Juan Usandivaras, Executive President of the Argentine Agency for Investment and International Trade (AAICI) and Commissioner General of Argentina at Expo 2020 Dubai, has said that his country's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai "illustrates our commitment to continue strengthening the strong bilateral relationship we have with the UAE, a key trade partner in the middle East".

In terms of trade, Argentina is showcasing the high growth potential of its agri-food products, taking into consideration the need to diversify bilateral trade with the UAE, he added.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM), Usandivaras said that the efforts made by the UAE to host Expo for the benefit of the 192 international participants have been extraordinary. "We are very proud to have supported those efforts and to be part of this key global event," he noted.

Commenting on the UAE's role in enhancing international cooperation, the Commissioner General said, "The UAE plays and has traditionally played an extraordinary role in international cooperation that Argentina values and appreciates. Hosting a Universal Expo in the present context speaks of the country's extraordinary planning capacity, its unquestionable commitment to cooperation and its firm vocation to continue fostering the exchange between minds and visions among different peoples and nations and to find creative and sustainable solutions to global challenges."

As for the role of Expo 2020 Dubai in helping resume international activity, Usandivaras said that his country is optimistic about the future and believes that the best way to prepare ourselves for it is to focus on the present. "That is why we have enthusiastically supported the impulse that the UAE has given to the realisation of Expo 2020 Dubai," he said, adding that his country trusts the UAE's ability to deepen exchanges between changemakers, citizens and entrepreneurs for the world to come, help "connecting minds and creating the future".

Argentina Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai spreads over a total area of 400 sq m. With a slogan of "A World of Opportunities", the pavilion is designed to maximise the comfort and sensory experience of the visitor. Its main attraction is a 148 sq m immersive room with state-of-the-art technology where 360 audiovisual content is projected for visitors to experience with all their senses the stunning beauty of Argentinian landscapes including Patagonian glaciers, Andes Mountains, the Puna, the Calchaquíes valleys, Iberá Wetlands and the Iguazú Falls. The pavilion also features the country's immense cultural wealth and enormous potential in agribusiness, renewable energies and science and technology, among other fields.

"The main pillars of our participation in Dubai Expo are the dissemination of our culture, the promotion of our goods and services (focusing on those technology-driven), as well as the creativity and talent of our people, our commercial potential, diversity of landscapes and enormous wealth in terms of natural resources," Usandivaras said.

The Pavilion also has a multi-purpose space of 40 people capacity that hosts tastings of typical products, commercial presentations, official visits, events, cultural shows and special weeks, showcasing the immense potential of provinces of Argentina.

"We hope that our participation in the Expo will contribute to consolidating Argentina's positive image at the international level and to spread our values. We want to show visitors the incredibly varied offer that our country has in terms of tourism, production, gastronomy, culture, technology and services. In short, we hope that visitors will discover in Argentina 'a world of opportunities'," Usandivaras concluded.

