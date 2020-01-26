UrduPoint.com
At Least 30 Killed In Flooding In Brazil

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 11:45 AM

At least 30 killed in flooding in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) At least 30 people have been killed and seven injured in flooding after record-breaking rainfall in southern Brazil, the German news agency, dpa, quoted the news portal G1 as reporting.

At least 17 were still missing late Saturday, the civil defence authority in the state of Minas Gerais said.

The Brazilian weather service Inmet said that in the past two days, the regional capital Belo Horizonte had seen the most intense rainfall recorded in more than 100 years. A total of 171.8 litres of rain per square metre fell within 24 hours.

Landslides forced more than 2,600 people in Belo Horizonte to leave their homes.

