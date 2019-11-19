UrduPoint.com
AUS Celebrates Fifth Year As One Of Arab World’s Top 10 Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

AUS celebrates fifth year as one of Arab World’s top 10 universities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) The strong performance of the American University of Sharjah, AUS, in the recent QS rankings is a noteworthy milestone for the university, marking five consecutive years of being ranked as one of the Arab World’s top 10 universities.

QS World University Rankings has once again placed the AUS in its top 50 under-50 list, which means that the university ranks among the world’s best universities under the age of 50 years. The honour is the result of the university's accomplishments across six metrics: academic performance, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio. Of all the private universities in the UAE, the AUS is the highest-ranked in the QS World University Rankings.

A recent AUS graduate survey saw 88 percent of the respondents employed in either full-time work or studying. Organisations employing the respondents included Etisalat, KPMG and the UAE government departments, along with many other internationally reputable organisations.

Alumni are also routinely accepted into top graduate programmes. One such notable graduate is Dr.

Ahmad Nemer of the AUS 2010 graduating class, who is now undertaking a prestigious post-doctoral fellowship studying protoplanetary disks at Princeton University.

Dr. Nemer said, "Without the education and the level of professionalism I received at the AUS, I would not be where I am today. I was taught by top class professors, and the teaching and the curriculum were of the highest standards and definitely on par with the best US universities."

While being a top-ranked university was a factor in Roa Daher’s decision to study at the AUS, the reputation for academic excellence and the extracurricular opportunities were important considerations.

He said, "I would like to congratulate the AUS for being ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world for the fifth year in a row. While its ranking factored into my decision of enrolling here, it was not the only reason I chose this university. I chose the AUS because of its reputation for academic excellence that would help prepare me for life after college, in addition to the great facilities provided for the students. I can only imagine the incredible things the AUS community will achieve over the next five years."

