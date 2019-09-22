AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations register on newly launched platform

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) The newly launched online registration platform, www.awst.ae, has seen 11 countries and 47 Arab clubs apply to participate in the fifth edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, set to kick off on 2nd February, 2020, with teams preparing to compete in nine Olympic games.

The platform was launched by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, of the AWST 2020, thus enabling Arab women sports clubs to register via a user-friendly online interface, saving sports committees and entities a considerable amount of time and effort.

The platform was launched during a ceremony held at the Sharjah Women Sports, SWS, headquarters, in the presence of Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of the AWST’s SOC, and Head of the AWST’s Executive Committee and Director-General of the SWS, as well as a number of representatives from the AWST’s Executive Committee.

The new website has emerged from data collected in performance surveys conducted by the SOC after each edition of the AWST, which fulfills the SOC’s objectives to utilise the latest technologies to ease and improve the registration experience for participating clubs, media and visitors.

The platform is also a comprehensive database offering information about the sporting event since its debut in 2012 and provides essential logistical information, including hotel locations, reservations and pricing details, and other key references.

During the launch ceremony, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi delivered a speech in which he said the platform is an important milestone in the history of the AWST.

"Technology has made it easier for us to enhance communication with our audience and also offer them better service. For these reasons we launched this online platform, which mirrors the high level of attention and advancement sports enjoys in Sharjah, under the guidance and vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah," he added.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi said the online platform makes not just the registration process seamless, but offers the media, official entities and the public access to all information they need about the tournament.

"This initiative shines a light on the SOC’s role in nurturing young leaders and local cadres in the female sports industry, and offers a comprehensive and valuable reference to all those interested in the AWST and its history," she noted.