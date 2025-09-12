Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The sixth round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) kicked off today at the Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah, drawing a large crowd and featuring the participation of elite athletes from local clubs and academies.

The opening day was dedicated to the youth, adults, and masters divisions, and was marked by intense and competitive matches, especially as the championship enters its final stages where every point is crucial in determining the overall champion.

At the end of the first day, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the standings, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third. These results reflect the high level of competitiveness among clubs as they look to capitalise on the remaining rounds to secure the overall lead.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The sixth round embodies the strong momentum the championship enjoys, with more than 1,600 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the country taking part. This is a clear indicator of the prestigious status the championship has reached and its ability to cement its place as one of the largest and most important tournaments on the local sporting scene.

“What stands out most is the huge crowd turnout, particularly families who accompanied their children to support and cheer for them.

This family atmosphere gives the championship a human and social dimension that reflects the noble values of jiu-jitsu, confirming that the sport is no longer just about competition on the mat, but a lifestyle that strengthens family and community bonds.”

Ali Qaddour Al Yamahi, Branch Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Fujairah, said, “We are pleased to witness such a high level of organisation and the strong participation of clubs and academies in the championship. We have seen powerful contests and impressive skills displayed by the athletes in front of this enthusiastic crowd.”

Rashed Al Shehhi, Al Wahda Club athlete and gold medallist in the men’s 56 kg category, said, “I am proud to achieve this accomplishment and win gold in a championship that carries a name dear to everyone. The competition was tough, and I faced many skilled opponents. In the previous round, I won silver, but with intensive training I was able today to claim first place and add more points to the club’s tally.”

Haneen Al Khoori, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete and gold medallist in the women’s youth 57 kg category, said, “I am extremely proud to win the gold medal in this important championship. It gives me strong motivation to further develop my performance, sharpen my skills, and achieve more successes in future competitions.”