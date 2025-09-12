- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah
Baniyas Takes Lead On Day One Of 6th Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship In Fujairah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The sixth round of the second edition of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship (Gi) kicked off today at the Zayed sports Complex in Fujairah, drawing a large crowd and featuring the participation of elite athletes from local clubs and academies.
The opening day was dedicated to the youth, adults, and masters divisions, and was marked by intense and competitive matches, especially as the championship enters its final stages where every point is crucial in determining the overall champion.
At the end of the first day, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club topped the standings, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club in third. These results reflect the high level of competitiveness among clubs as they look to capitalise on the remaining rounds to secure the overall lead.
Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The sixth round embodies the strong momentum the championship enjoys, with more than 1,600 male and female athletes from clubs and academies across the country taking part. This is a clear indicator of the prestigious status the championship has reached and its ability to cement its place as one of the largest and most important tournaments on the local sporting scene.
“What stands out most is the huge crowd turnout, particularly families who accompanied their children to support and cheer for them.
This family atmosphere gives the championship a human and social dimension that reflects the noble values of jiu-jitsu, confirming that the sport is no longer just about competition on the mat, but a lifestyle that strengthens family and community bonds.”
Ali Qaddour Al Yamahi, Branch Manager at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in Fujairah, said, “We are pleased to witness such a high level of organisation and the strong participation of clubs and academies in the championship. We have seen powerful contests and impressive skills displayed by the athletes in front of this enthusiastic crowd.”
Rashed Al Shehhi, Al Wahda Club athlete and gold medallist in the men’s 56 kg category, said, “I am proud to achieve this accomplishment and win gold in a championship that carries a name dear to everyone. The competition was tough, and I faced many skilled opponents. In the previous round, I won silver, but with intensive training I was able today to claim first place and add more points to the club’s tally.”
Haneen Al Khoori, Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club athlete and gold medallist in the women’s youth 57 kg category, said, “I am extremely proud to win the gold medal in this important championship. It gives me strong motivation to further develop my performance, sharpen my skills, and achieve more successes in future competitions.”
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad16 seconds ago
-
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Fujairah35 seconds ago
-
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initiatives to promote gl ..31 minutes ago
-
Low-emissions hydrogen projects set to grow strongly despite wave of persistent challenges: IEA2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt2 hours ago
-
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros3 hours ago
-
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August3 hours ago
-
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities4 hours ago
-
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations4 hours ago
-
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile statements against Qata ..4 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh5 hours ago
-
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza5 hours ago