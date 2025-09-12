Open Menu

Sharjah Narrative Forum Concludes 21st Session In Egypt

Published September 12, 2025

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 12th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 21st Sharjah Narrative Forum concluded its two-day programme in Egypt under the theme “The Novel and Artificial Intelligence”, with the participation of over 60 writers, academics, and critics from Egypt and across the Arab world.

The forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, focuses on the critical study of narrative in all its creative forms.

The closing ceremony took place at the Supreme Council of Culture in Cairo, attended by Abdullah Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah’s Department of Culture; Dr Ashraf Al-Azzazi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Culture; Mohamed Ibrahim Al Qusair, Director of Cultural Affairs and Forum Director; Hussein Al-Qabbahi, Director of Luxor poetry House; and numerous critics, academics, and specialists.

Certificates of appreciation were presented to participants to acknowledge their contributions and encourage continued creative work.

The final day addressed the second, third, and fourth themes, alongside a session of testimonies by participating creators. The second theme, titled “Will Artificial Intelligence Create New Narrative Elements?”.

The third theme focused on “Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on the Disintegration of the Human Condition in the Novel”.

The fourth theme explored challenges facing writing in the age of artificial intelligence, under the title “Will the Novel Disappear or Remain a Chronicle of Humanity and Place?”.

A session of testimonies featured authors reflecting on their experiences in narrative writing, emphasising that the novel remains a calling to the inner self and the human condition.

