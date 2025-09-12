Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Opt To Bat First Against Oman
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 07:10 PM
The match is being played at Dubai International Cricket ground tonight
DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan on Friday won the toss and opted to bat first against Oman during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai International cricket Stadium.
It is the first match of Pakistan against Oman in this tournament.
The both sides are quite excited to take on each other.
(More to Come)
