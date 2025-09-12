- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initiatives to promote gl ..
Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity, British House Of Lords Discuss Joint Initiatives To Promote Global Coexistence
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) discussed with the British House of Lords avenues of joint cooperation to promote the values of coexistence and human fraternity.
These issues were raised during a meeting between Dr. Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of HCHF, and Lord Krish Raval at the House of Lords in London.
The meeting focused on initiatives and programmes targeting parliamentarians, academics, and youth in the United Kingdom and internationally, contributing to the dissemination of a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding.
This meeting comes within the framework of the Committee’s ongoing efforts to build global partnerships and support initiatives aimed at consolidating the principles of peace and bringing peoples closer together.
Recent Stories
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initiatives to promote gl ..1 minute ago
-
Low-emissions hydrogen projects set to grow strongly despite wave of persistent challenges: IEA1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt2 hours ago
-
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros3 hours ago
-
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August3 hours ago
-
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities3 hours ago
-
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations3 hours ago
-
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile statements against Qata ..4 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh4 hours ago
-
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza4 hours ago
-
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany5 hours ago
-
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this November5 hours ago