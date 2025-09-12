Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initiatives to promote global coexistence

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) discussed with the British House of Lords avenues of joint cooperation to promote the values of coexistence and human fraternity.

These issues were raised during a meeting between Dr. Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, Secretary-General of HCHF, and Lord Krish Raval at the House of Lords in London.

The meeting focused on initiatives and programmes targeting parliamentarians, academics, and youth in the United Kingdom and internationally, contributing to the dissemination of a culture of dialogue and mutual understanding.

This meeting comes within the framework of the Committee’s ongoing efforts to build global partnerships and support initiatives aimed at consolidating the principles of peace and bringing peoples closer together.