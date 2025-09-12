Chinese Actor Yu Menglong Dies After Tragic Fall From Beijing Apartment
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:55 PM
Yu’s body was later discovered on ground floor of building, confirming fatal fall
Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Popular Chinese actor Yu Menglong, widely known for his role in the 2017 hit drama Eternal love, has died after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.
He was 37.
The international media reported that the tragedy occurred after Yu attended a dinner gathering at a friend’s residence two days prior to the incident.
Following the meal, he reportedly retired to the bedroom around 2 am.
However, the next morning, when one of his friends attempted to wake him, there was no response from his room. Upon entering, they found him missing.
Yu’s body was later discovered on the ground floor of the building, confirming the fatal fall.
Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
While initial reports suggest an accidental fall, police have not yet ruled out other possibilities and are examining all angles.
The sudden death of the actor has left fans and colleagues across China and beyond in shock.
Social media platforms were flooded with tributes, with admirers expressing grief over the loss of a talent who had built a strong following through his performances in television dramas and films.
Yu Menglong gained widespread recognition through his portrayal in Eternal Love, one of the most popular Chinese fantasy dramas of the decade.
His career continued to grow as he appeared in several successful projects, earning both critical and popular acclaim.
Despite his professional achievements, Yu maintained a relatively private life.
News of his death has raised questions and concerns, with fans eagerly awaiting further details from the ongoing investigation.
Recent Stories
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment3 minutes ago
-
Kajal Aggarwal dismisses death hoax, assures fans she is safe2 days ago
-
Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore Estate2 days ago
-
Theatre and music classes in NAPA to commence from15th4 days ago
-
Indian comedian Zakir Khan announces break from stage shows4 days ago
-
Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis showdown7 days ago
-
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry7 days ago
-
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack7 days ago
-
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response8 days ago
-
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge8 days ago
-
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan faces legal trouble in India9 days ago
-
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry10 days ago