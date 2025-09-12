Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

(@Abdulla99267510)

Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Popular Chinese actor Yu Menglong, widely known for his role in the 2017 hit drama Eternal love, has died after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.

He was 37.

The international media reported that the tragedy occurred after Yu attended a dinner gathering at a friend’s residence two days prior to the incident.

Following the meal, he reportedly retired to the bedroom around 2 am.

However, the next morning, when one of his friends attempted to wake him, there was no response from his room. Upon entering, they found him missing.

Yu’s body was later discovered on the ground floor of the building, confirming the fatal fall.

Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

While initial reports suggest an accidental fall, police have not yet ruled out other possibilities and are examining all angles.

The sudden death of the actor has left fans and colleagues across China and beyond in shock.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes, with admirers expressing grief over the loss of a talent who had built a strong following through his performances in television dramas and films.

Yu Menglong gained widespread recognition through his portrayal in Eternal Love, one of the most popular Chinese fantasy dramas of the decade.

His career continued to grow as he appeared in several successful projects, earning both critical and popular acclaim.

Despite his professional achievements, Yu maintained a relatively private life.

News of his death has raised questions and concerns, with fans eagerly awaiting further details from the ongoing investigation.