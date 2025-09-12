Open Menu

Chinese Actor Yu Menglong Dies After Tragic Fall From Beijing Apartment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:55 PM

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

Yu’s body was later discovered on ground floor of building, confirming fatal fall

Beijing: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Popular Chinese actor Yu Menglong, widely known for his role in the 2017 hit drama Eternal love, has died after falling from the fifth floor of a residential building in Beijing’s Chaoyang district.

He was 37.

The international media reported that the tragedy occurred after Yu attended a dinner gathering at a friend’s residence two days prior to the incident.

Following the meal, he reportedly retired to the bedroom around 2 am.

However, the next morning, when one of his friends attempted to wake him, there was no response from his room. Upon entering, they found him missing.

Yu’s body was later discovered on the ground floor of the building, confirming the fatal fall.

Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

While initial reports suggest an accidental fall, police have not yet ruled out other possibilities and are examining all angles.

The sudden death of the actor has left fans and colleagues across China and beyond in shock.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes, with admirers expressing grief over the loss of a talent who had built a strong following through his performances in television dramas and films.

Yu Menglong gained widespread recognition through his portrayal in Eternal Love, one of the most popular Chinese fantasy dramas of the decade.

His career continued to grow as he appeared in several successful projects, earning both critical and popular acclaim.

Despite his professional achievements, Yu maintained a relatively private life.

News of his death has raised questions and concerns, with fans eagerly awaiting further details from the ongoing investigation.

Related Topics

Police Film And Movies China Died Chaoyang 2017 Media TV All From Love

Recent Stories

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

3 minutes ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

13 minutes ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

14 minutes ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

28 minutes ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

43 minutes ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

58 minutes ago
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

2 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

2 hours ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz