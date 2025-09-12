Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Move IHC To Halt Toshakhana-II Trial
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:57 PM
The petition, filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, challenges the trial court’s decision of November 2024, which had dismissed their acquittal pleas in case
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of trial proceedings in the Toshakhana-II case.
The petition, filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, challenges the trial court’s decision of November 2024, which had dismissed their acquittal pleas in the case.
The petitioners said that an appeal against the trial court’s order was filed on January 21, 2025, with the last hearing held on April 25. However, since then, the appeal has not been fixed for further hearing.
The petitioners contended that the prolonged delay in hearing the appeal could adversely affect their legal rights.
They asked the court to halt proceedings in the Toshakhana-II trial until a decision is reached on the acquittal applications.
It further requested the IHC to promptly schedule the pending appeal for hearing against the trial court’s order.
The Toshakhana-II case is among several legal challenges faced by the former prime minister and his spouse, centering on allegations related to state gifts.
The petitioner added another layer to the high-profile legal battles being closely monitored across the political spectrum.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial1 minute ago
-
Chief Secretary reviews preparations for upcoming polio campaign in KP9 minutes ago
-
DC for timely completion of WSSC development schemes9 minutes ago
-
Essential commodities available at controlled prices19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli strike on Qatar as ‘Blatant Violation of Sovereignty’ : FO Spox19 minutes ago
-
VC KUST distributes donated medicines among students, staff19 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar meets Ambassador of Uzbekistan29 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of slained cop offered in Malir29 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Makran chairs meeting to start Green Bus Service in Turbat29 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy delegation briefed on NDMA’s flood response29 minutes ago
-
Cabinet decisions guarantee of public interest, long-term development of Balochistan: CM39 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar discusses Pakistan–Oman parliamentary cooperation39 minutes ago