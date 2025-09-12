Open Menu

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Move IHC To Halt Toshakhana-II Trial

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:57 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12nd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of trial proceedings in the Toshakhana-II case.

The petition, filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, challenges the trial court’s decision of November 2024, which had dismissed their acquittal pleas in the case.

The petitioners said that an appeal against the trial court’s order was filed on January 21, 2025, with the last hearing held on April 25. However, since then, the appeal has not been fixed for further hearing.

The petitioners contended that the prolonged delay in hearing the appeal could adversely affect their legal rights.

They asked the court to halt proceedings in the Toshakhana-II trial until a decision is reached on the acquittal applications.

It further requested the IHC to promptly schedule the pending appeal for hearing against the trial court’s order.

The Toshakhana-II case is among several legal challenges faced by the former prime minister and his spouse, centering on allegations related to state gifts.

The petitioner added another layer to the high-profile legal battles being closely monitored across the political spectrum.

