2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Published September 12, 2025

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Cricket fever is high in the UAE as the Pakistan team locks horns with the determined squad from Oman in a compelling contest. The 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 is scheduled to take place between Pakistan and Oman on Friday, 12 September 2025, at 7:30 PM PST at Dubai International Stadium. This match is a fascinating clash of power against passion under the desert lights. Cricket enthusiasts who can’t witness the game in the stadium can see the 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 LIVE score at UrduPoint.

Pakistan and Oman are in Group A of the 2025 Asia Cup, along with India and the UAE. On one side stands a cricketing giant. Opposite them is an Oman team eager to showcase a big upset on the big stage. Are you excited to watch the 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 LIVE score? Stay tuned to UrduPoint to stay updated every moment.

Past Records of Pakistan Vs. Oman Head To Head in T20I

Let’s examine the past T20I performances of both teams before the match begins. Pakistan and Oman have never faced each other in any T20 International match before. Let’s see how they performed against other nations in T20I matches.

Past Records of Pakistan in T20I

Pakistan has played 272 T20I matches and won 155, achieving a winning percentage of 56.92 before the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Pakistan team will perform well in the 4th match of the 2025 Asia Cup, according to its past performance in T20 Internationals.

Past Records of Oman in T20I

Oman has played 98 T20I matches and won 44, with a winning percentage of 44.89, as of the 2025 Asia Cup. We believe the Oman team will perform well in the 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 and leave a positive mark on the major event.

Pakistan Vs. Oman in the T20I Asia Cups

Let’s look at the past performance of both teams in the Asia Cups before the match starts. Pakistan played three T20I Asia Cups previously and was the runner-up last time. On the other hand, it’s Oman’s first appearance in the T20I Asia Cup.

Pakistan in the T20I Asia Cups

Pakistan had previously played ten matches in the T20I Asia Cup and won five, achieving a win percentage of 50. Pakistan played good cricket in the previous Asia Cups, and we believe it will bring the Cup home this time.

Oman in the T20I Asia Cups

Oman had not previously played in any T20I Asia Cup. We hope it will be a great debut for a new team.

Pakistan Vs. Oman in ICC T20I Rankings

Pakistan has a better position than Oman in the ICC T20I World Rankings. Let’s see the details of both teams in the Rankings table. Also, Pakistan has a higher rating than Oman. We believe the game will likely go in Pakistan’s favor.

Where does Pakistan stand in ICC T20I Rankings?

The Pakistan T20 International Men’s Cricket team currently stands in 7th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Pakistan Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 58 matches. They currently have 13438 points and a rating of 232.

Where does Oman stand in ICC T20I Rankings?

The Oman T20 International Men’s cricket team currently stands in 20th place in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Ranking. This position of the Oman Cricket team is based on the team’s performance in the last 35 matches. They currently have 5121 points and a rating of 146.

Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman Squads

Let’s look at the playing 11 of Pakistan and Oman.

Playing 11 of Pakistan

The playing 11 for Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup 4th match will include the following players.

  • Salman Ali Agha (Captain)
  • Abrar Ahmed
  • Faheem Ashraf
  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Haris Rauf
  • Hasan Ali
  • Hasan Nawaz
  • Hussain Talat
  • Khushdil Shah
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Mohammad Nawaz
  • Mohammad Waseem Jnr
  • Sahibzada Farhan
  • Saim Ayub
  • Salman Mirza
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Sufyan Moqim

Key Players of Pakistan in Asia Cup’25 Match 04

Saim Ayub is among the top ten all-rounders at the ICC T20I all-rounders rankings.

Playing 11 of Oman

The playing 11 for Oman in the 2025 Asia Cup 4th match will comprise the following players.

  • Jatinder Singh (Captain)
  • Hammad Mirza
  • Vinayak Shukla
  • Sufyan Yousuf
  • Ashish Odedera
  • Aamir Kaleem
  • Mohammed Nadeem
  • Sufyan Mehmood
  • Aryan Bisht
  • Karan Sonavale
  • Zikriya Islam
  • Hassnain Ali Shah
  • Faisal Shah
  • Muhammed Imran
  • Nadeem Khan
  • Shakeel Ahmad
  • Samay Shrivastava

Key Players of Oman in Asia Cup’25 Match 04

None of the Oman players are in the top ten list of ICC T20I player rankings.

Who Will Win the 2025 Asia Cup Pakistan Vs. Oman Match?

According to the ICC T20I Rankings, head-to-head history, and Pakistan’s performance in past Asia Cups, the team is the favorite to win the 4th match of the 2025 Asia Cup. We predict that team Pakistan will win the 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 against Oman.

2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can view the live score of the 2025 Asia Cup Match 04, Pakistan Vs. Oman. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.

