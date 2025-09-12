Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

ANJOUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) A new passenger ferry service in the Comoros island archipelago in East Africa, the first to also transport vehicles, was launched during an official ceremony on the island of Anjouan, attended by Azali Assoumani, President of The Union of The Comoros; Jumaa Rashed Al Remeithi, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, and other senior officials.

The service was introduced by Serdal International, a joint venture of AD Ports Group, and Resources Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company that focuses on impactful, strategic investments across various sectors, both within emerging and established markets.

This milestone is part of Serdal International endeavour to drive maritime trade and expand commercial operations in emerging markets, with a particular focus on Africa.

Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Serdal International, said, “We are pleased to introduce a safe, dependable public water transportation to the Comoros, harnessing the potential of this island network to support community development and drive economic growth, in line with the directives of our wise leadership.

”

Managed by AD Ports Group’s Noatum Maritime, the ferry service is designed to enhance inter-island connectivity, and will provide safe, reliable, and affordable transport for the people of the Comoros, whilst opening greater access to markets, healthcare, education, and tourism opportunities.

The Comoros ferry services will be provided through the vessel Yameela, which has capacity for up to 190 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, and up to 45 vehicles. The route will link Port of Moroni, the principal maritime gateway on Grande Comore, the main island, with the town of Mutsamudu on the volcanic island of Anjouan, creating a faster and more dependable connection for residents and visitors.