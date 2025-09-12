Serdal International Launches New Passenger Auto Ferry Service In Comoros
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ANJOUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) A new passenger ferry service in the Comoros island archipelago in East Africa, the first to also transport vehicles, was launched during an official ceremony on the island of Anjouan, attended by Azali Assoumani, President of The Union of The Comoros; Jumaa Rashed Al Remeithi, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, and other senior officials.
The service was introduced by Serdal International, a joint venture of AD Ports Group, and Resources Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company that focuses on impactful, strategic investments across various sectors, both within emerging and established markets.
This milestone is part of Serdal International endeavour to drive maritime trade and expand commercial operations in emerging markets, with a particular focus on Africa.
Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Serdal International, said, “We are pleased to introduce a safe, dependable public water transportation to the Comoros, harnessing the potential of this island network to support community development and drive economic growth, in line with the directives of our wise leadership.
”
Managed by AD Ports Group’s Noatum Maritime, the ferry service is designed to enhance inter-island connectivity, and will provide safe, reliable, and affordable transport for the people of the Comoros, whilst opening greater access to markets, healthcare, education, and tourism opportunities.
The Comoros ferry services will be provided through the vessel Yameela, which has capacity for up to 190 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, and up to 45 vehicles. The route will link Port of Moroni, the principal maritime gateway on Grande Comore, the main island, with the town of Mutsamudu on the volcanic island of Anjouan, creating a faster and more dependable connection for residents and visitors.
Recent Stories
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros2 minutes ago
-
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August17 minutes ago
-
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities32 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations47 minutes ago
-
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile statements against Qata ..1 hour ago
-
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh2 hours ago
-
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza2 hours ago
-
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germany2 hours ago
-
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this November2 hours ago
-
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dialogue between GCC, Ru ..2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms2 hours ago
-
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow3 hours ago