UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Board Of Directors Of Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Restructured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Board of Directors of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy restructured

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a decree to restructure the board of directors of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy, headed by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Dr.

Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajri as Vice President.

The Board will also comprise Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansoori, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Amal Abdul Qader Al Afifi, Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Shamsa Saif Al Hinai and Saif Omar Thabet.

The term of the new council extends for three years from the date of issuance of the decision.

Related Topics

Sports Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

SBP facilitates exporters to sell products through ..

8 minutes ago

People Line Up to Receive Free Food at New Delhi C ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani squads will undergo complete isolation b ..

31 minutes ago

DC urges to make the polio-free district

2 minutes ago

Heatwave persists in different parts of Northern s ..

2 minutes ago

Korean envoy for promoting bilateral cooperation i ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.