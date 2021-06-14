Board of Directors of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy restructured

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi sports Council, has issued a decree to restructure the board of directors of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy, headed by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Dr.

Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajri as Vice President.

The Board will also comprise Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Naama Abdul Rahman Al Mansoori, Maryam Eid Al Muhairi, Amal Abdul Qader Al Afifi, Talal Mustafa Al Hashemi, Shamsa Saif Al Hinai and Saif Omar Thabet.

The term of the new council extends for three years from the date of issuance of the decision.