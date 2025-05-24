Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket

(@Abdulla99267510)

37-year-old former captain says he will retire after playing his final Test match against Bangladesh on June 17 in Galle

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2025) Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, marking the end of an era for the national side.

The 37-year-old former captain revealed in a statement on social media that he will retire after playing his final Test match against Bangladesh on June 17 in Galle.

Mathews, who debuted in 2009, has been a key figure in Sri Lankan cricket for over 17 years. While stepping away from the longest format, he confirmed that he will remain available for limited-overs cricket, including One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), if selected by the team management.

Reflecting on his career, Mathews described playing for Sri Lanka as the greatest honor and expressed gratitude towards the game. “I have given everything to cricket, and cricket has given me everything in return.

Whatever I am today is because of cricket,” he said.

Mathews retires as Sri Lanka’s third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, amassing 8,167 runs at an impressive average of 44.62 across 118 matches. Only legends Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 runs) have scored more in Tests for Sri Lanka.

In addition to his batting prowess, Mathews contributed with the ball, taking 33 wickets in Test cricket. He also served as Sri Lanka’s Test captain in 34 matches between 2013 and 2017.

His retirement marks a significant transition for Sri Lankan cricket as the team prepares for the future without one of its most experienced campaigners.