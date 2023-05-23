Burjeel Medical City launches advanced gynecology institute to offer complex care solutions for women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Burjeel Medical City has launched an Advanced Gynecology Institute, fostering the provision of complex care solutions for women’s healthcare in the region.

The institute at Burjeel Medical City, the flagship facility of Burjeel Holdings, is designed to offer timely, sophisticated, and multidisciplinary healthcare solutions to women of all ages.

The institute was inaugurated by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, during a ceremony held at Burjeel Medical City. The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Dr. Ghuwaya Al Neyadi, Non-Executive Director at Burjeel Holdings; Nora Al Mareikhi, Chairwoman of Hemmah; and Professor Dr. Sherine Farouk, Associate Provost of Academic Projects, Abu Dhabi University, along with senior management officials from Burjeel Holdings.

The launch of the institute comes just months after the hospital joined hands with the globally renowned Franco-European Multidisciplinary Institute of Endometriosis academy (IFEM Endo). Three specialised clinics of the hospital - Gynecological Oncology, IFEM Endo middle East Clinic, and Complex Gynecology Care - will come under the institute. It will offer advanced and comprehensive care including gynecological surgeries, minimally invasive procedures, and complex gynecology care for a wide range of conditions, including menorrhagia, fibroids, and benign ovarian masses. One of the key specialties of the institute is its cutting-edge offerings for endometriosis, which, according to the WHO, affects roughly 10 percent of reproductive-age women and girls globally.

Prof. Horace Roman, a renowned endometriosis surgeon and founding member of IFEM Endo, will be heading the institute that brings together a team of highly qualified gynecologists, obstetricians, oncologists, and other healthcare professionals. Dr. Benjamin Merlot, consultant - Obstetrics and Gynecology and founding member of IFEM Endo, Dr. Sandesh Kade Specialist - Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Monica Chauhan, Specialist - Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Dr.

Jafaru Abu, Consultant Gynecological Oncology Surgery, are other members of the team.

The institute’s Primary focus will be on advanced surgical procedures. It has state-of-the-art surgical suites equipped with the latest technology, allowing for advanced procedures such as laparoscopic and robotic surgeries. These minimally invasive procedures may enable shorter hospital stays, faster recovery times, and less scarring compared to traditional open surgeries. Gynecological cancers are another focus area at the institute, where, in addition to treating cancer, there is also an emphasis on preserving reproductive function in young patients, managing the side effects of treatment, and improving the quality of life for patients with advanced or recurrent gynecological malignancies. Additionally, the institute will offer highly advanced minimally invasive surgeries for endometriosis.

“The launch of the institute is a significant milestone in women’s healthcare in the region. Women’s health needs are diverse and complex, requiring a holistic approach to ensure that each patient receives personalised care that meets her specific needs,” said Prof. Roman.

The expert team will also be involved in clinical research and training, which will broaden the horizons of the region’s complex gynecology and gynecologic cancer care.

“We are committed to ensuring that each patient receives individualised care in a compassionate and supportive environment. We will work diligently to create a personalised treatment plan that achieves the best possible outcome,” said Dr. Kade.

“The launch of Advanced Gynecology Institute showcases our commitment to excellence and cements our position as a leader in complex care. With a focus on advanced surgical procedures, specialised clinics, and personalised care, the institute is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond,” said John Sunil CEO, Burjeel Holdings.