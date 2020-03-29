UrduPoint.com
Cambodia Reports One New Coronavirus Case, Tightens Border Restrictions

Sun 29th March 2020

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Cambodia reported one new case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, on Sunday, bringing tally to 103 as the country prepares to tighten entry requirements for foreign nationals to try to curb the spread of the virus, Reuters has reported.

The new case is a 30-year-old woman who worked in Cambodia's northwestern Banteay Meanchey province, the Ministry of Health said in a statement, adding that a total of 21 patients have recovered since January.

Cambodia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Friday it cancel visas on arrival for foreign nationals for one month, effective midnight of 30th March, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Foreign nationals wishing to travel to Cambodia must obtain a prior visa abroad and they must have medical certificate "certifying that he/she has not tested positive" with the virus, the ministry said.

